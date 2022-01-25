Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.34. IBEX posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,067. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

