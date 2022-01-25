Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,946,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,197,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE BR opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

