Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

