BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Critical Comparison

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 186.98 -$448.72 million ($3.91) -2.68 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $8.50 billion 7.87 $3.51 billion $62.63 9.92

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BridgeBio Pharma and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 5 12 0 2.61

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $55.29, suggesting a potential upside of 427.54%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $729.53, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -939.99% N/A -58.51% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 51.65% 50.38% 34.84%

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats BridgeBio Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

