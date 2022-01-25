Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
NYSE:BYD opened at $58.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
