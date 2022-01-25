Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

