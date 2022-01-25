Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $20.57 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.84 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

