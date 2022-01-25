Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,656 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 121.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 948,065 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after buying an additional 5,044,415 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

ITUB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 722,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,927,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

