Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $27,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.65. 10,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,132. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

