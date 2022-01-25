Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRLXF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.63.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $26.14 on Monday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

