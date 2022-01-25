Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

