Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boot Barn stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

