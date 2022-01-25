Boosted Finance Price Hits $2.27 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $135,904.49 and $7,247.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

