Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.4% in the third quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,349.62 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,322.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,324.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.