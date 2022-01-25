Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Purchases £5,500 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,420.40).

LON BONH opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bonhill Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BONH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

