Bokf Na Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

