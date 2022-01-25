Bokf Na Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,353 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $87.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.