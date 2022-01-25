Bokf Na Makes New $720,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,353 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Sunrun stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $87.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.