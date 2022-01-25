Bokf Na Invests $744,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,071,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.