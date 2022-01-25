Bokf Na Invests $688,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bokf Na bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.28 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.77.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.
In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock worth $2,144,317,014. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
