Bokf Na Invests $569,000 in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

