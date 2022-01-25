Bokf Na Buys New Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

