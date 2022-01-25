Bokf Na Buys New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

