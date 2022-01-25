Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BOIRF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Boiron has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00.
Boiron Company Profile
