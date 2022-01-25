BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ZWK traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.76. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$25.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.25.

