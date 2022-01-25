Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

