Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

