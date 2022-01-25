Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 105,845 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,845 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $12,703,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 137.7% during the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 53.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

