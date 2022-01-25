Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

