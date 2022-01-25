Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

GWW stock opened at $494.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

