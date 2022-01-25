Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 267,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

