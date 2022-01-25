bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of bluebird bio worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 116.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

