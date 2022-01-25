Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 63.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

