Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BGLF opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52-week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 655.75, a current ratio of 655.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

