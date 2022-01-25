BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

