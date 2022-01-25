BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.30% of Sonos worth $337,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

