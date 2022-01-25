BlackRock Inc. Has $331.80 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.15% of Univar Solutions worth $331,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

