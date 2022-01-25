BlackRock Inc. Has $313.02 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.66% of QIAGEN worth $313,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,735,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 134.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.