Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) versus Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Critical Review

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.11%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.69 $121.82 million $0.27 40.70

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Black Stone Minerals 30.37% 19.55% 11.48%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Chesapeake Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

