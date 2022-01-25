BitCoal Market Capitalization Reaches $11,367.57 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $11,367.57 and $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00400928 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.