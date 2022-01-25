BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 395 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $11,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marcus Schulz sold 267 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $8,592.06.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $92,750.00.

BLFS stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

