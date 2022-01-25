Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.69 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

