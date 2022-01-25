Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

BIIB stock opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.33.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

