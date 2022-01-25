BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $364.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 502.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

