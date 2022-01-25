BillionHappiness (BHC) Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $235,691.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be purchased for $49.13 or 0.00131412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

