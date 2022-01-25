Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

