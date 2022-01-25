Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 16.28 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £191.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

