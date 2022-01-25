Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 16.28 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £191.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.