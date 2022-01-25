Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.48).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 190.36 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.15. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 130.18 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.96). The firm has a market cap of £31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,174.99).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.