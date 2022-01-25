BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.