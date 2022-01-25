Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $33,629.58

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $33,629.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.