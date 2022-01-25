Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $33.10 million and $5.20 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018646 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,241,640 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

